A goal from record signing Victor Osimhen and two late saves by goalkeeper David Ospina gave Napoli a 1-0 win over a gritty Bologna side in Serie A on Sunday.

Napoli, given a roasting after their 2-1 at Rijeka in the Europa League on Thursday when coach Gennaro Gattuso said they played as if they were on an excursion, quickly took control and went ahead after 23 minutes.

Hirving Lozano got free on the right and the Mexico international curled over an inviting cross which the unmarked Osimhen headed in at the far post, his second goal since joining from Lille in the summer transfer window.