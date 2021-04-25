Megan Rapinoe expresses her frustrations with the USWNT's continued fight for equal pay. (1:16)

Rapinoe: 'Unacceptable' to still be fighting for equal pay (1:16)

United States women's national team forward Christen Press was on target as Manchester United beat Tottenham 4-1 at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium on Sunday.

Ella Toone added two, including one from the penalty spot, while Jess Sigsworth was also on the scoresheet.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Alanna Kennedy pulled one back for Spurs in the final moments of the game with a beautiful, curling free kick.

Toone opened the scoring after just nine minutes, getting on the end of a low cross into the box from Kirsty Hannon.

Spurs were undone by a cross again on 19 minutes when Toone dropped a ball into the box and Press headed it into the net.

Christen Press scored Manchester United's second goal in the 4-1 rout. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sigsworth got the third on 31 minutes with a strike from the back post. United's fourth came when Lucy Staniforth was brought down in the box and Toone converted the resulting penalty on 48 minutes for her ninth goal of the season.

It was a much needed win for Casey Stoney's side who have seen their Champions League challenge drop off in the latter stages of the season with five losses in their last nine games.

They are three points ahead of Arsenal in third but the north London side have two games in hand. Next season, for the first time ever, the top three teams from the Women's Super League will qualify for the UWCL.

It was also another disappointing defeat for Tottenham who haven't secured a win in their last eight games.