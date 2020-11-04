Alvaro Morata helped secure all three points for Juventus against Ferencvaros. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Alvaro Morata scored twice before two defensive mistakes helped Juventus to a 4-1 Champions League victory at Ferencvaros on Wednesday as they bounced back from last week's defeat by Barcelona.

Morata tapped in Juan Cuadrado's cross in the seventh minute and swept home Cristiano Ronaldo's pass on the hour mark to put Juventus in control at the Puskas Arena.

Ferencvaros then self-destructed as a howler by goalkeeper Dense Dibusz allowed substitute Paulo Dybala to add the third and Lasha Dvali put through his own goal after another defensive mix-up. Franck Boli scored a late consolation for the Hungarian side.

Juventus are second in Group G with six points from three games while Ferencvaros have one.