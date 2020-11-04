        <
        >
          2020-21 UEFA Champions League, Group Stage
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          3
          FT
          0
          Stade Rennes Stade Rennes RENN
          • Timo Werner (10' PEN, 41' PEN)
          • Tammy Abraham (50')
          • Dalbert (40')

          Werner scores two as Chelsea beat Rennes amid VAR dispute

          4:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Chelsea continued their strong start in the Champions League with a 3-0 win against Rennes in a game marred by VAR controversy at Stamford Bridge.

          Frank Lampard's side got off to the perfect start when Timo Werner won and converted a penalty in the opening 10 minutes. The Germany international was fouled by Dalbert but dusted himself off to open the scoring from the spot.

          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Predict results in ESPN's English Soccer Pick 'Em!
          - ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

          The game-changing moment came in the 37th-minute when Tammy Abraham shot into Dalbert's arm. After consulting the pitchside VAR monitor, referee Felix Zwayer awarded Chelsea a second penalty of the evening and sent off the Rennes man for a second yellow card, his first having come when he fouled Werner for the earlier penalty.

          Werner kept his nerve from 12 yards, firing into the top left-hand corner of the goal for his and Chelsea's second of the game.

          Chelsea, who were without Kai Havertz after he tested positive for COVID-19 prematch, controlled proceedings and added a third goal five minutes after half-time when Abraham tapped in Reece James' cross from the right.

          At the other end, Chelsea kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet in a row as goalkeeper Edouard Mendy put in a solid performance against his former club.

          The result leaves Chelsea top of Group E on goal difference but six point ahead of Krasnodar in third place.