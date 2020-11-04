Timo Werner led Chelsea to victory over Rennes. Ben Stansall/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea continued their strong start in the Champions League with a 3-0 win against Rennes in a game marred by VAR controversy at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side got off to the perfect start when Timo Werner won and converted a penalty in the opening 10 minutes. The Germany international was fouled by Dalbert but dusted himself off to open the scoring from the spot.

The game-changing moment came in the 37th-minute when Tammy Abraham shot into Dalbert's arm. After consulting the pitchside VAR monitor, referee Felix Zwayer awarded Chelsea a second penalty of the evening and sent off the Rennes man for a second yellow card, his first having come when he fouled Werner for the earlier penalty.

Werner kept his nerve from 12 yards, firing into the top left-hand corner of the goal for his and Chelsea's second of the game.

Chelsea, who were without Kai Havertz after he tested positive for COVID-19 prematch, controlled proceedings and added a third goal five minutes after half-time when Abraham tapped in Reece James' cross from the right.

At the other end, Chelsea kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet in a row as goalkeeper Edouard Mendy put in a solid performance against his former club.

The result leaves Chelsea top of Group E on goal difference but six point ahead of Krasnodar in third place.