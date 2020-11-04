Basaksehir celebrated a stunning win over Manchester United on Monday. Salih Zeki FazlÃÂ±oglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Manchester United were stunned 2-1 at Basaksehir in their Champions League Group H match on Wednesday.

The hosts jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from former Chelsea striker Demba Ba and Edin Visca before Anthony Martial pulled a goal back for United.

The result keeps United, who entered the day top of the group, on six points from three matches. Basaksehir now have three points from their three games.

Ba wasted little time putting the Istanbul side ahead after being left all alone behind a pushed-up United back line in the 12th minute. A long clearance found the former Senegal international well behind the defence and he calmly beat Dean Henderson with defenders scrambling to make up ground.

Visca made it 2-0 in the 40th minute when an inattentive United defence left him unmarked at the back post to fire home Deniz Turuc's cross from the left wing.

Martial struck three minutes later to give United hope heading into the half but Basaksehir managed the final 45 minutes for a surprising victory in Turkey.