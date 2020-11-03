Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich secured all three points against RB Salzburg. Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich came from behind to crush FC Salzburg 6-2 with two goals from Robert Lewandowski, stretching their record winning run in the Champions League to 14 consecutive games and leading their group by five points after three games.

The Bavarians, who have won five titles in 2020 including the Champions League, went behind after only four minutes when Mergim Berisha was left completely unmarked inside the box to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern instantly bounced back and Serge Gnabry had his shot cleared off the line before Lewandowski levelled with a 21st minute penalty.

Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen then turned a Thomas Muller cross into his own net a minute before the break.

The hosts came close to an equaliser right after the restart but Neuer got his fingertips to Enock Mwepu's shot to turn it wide. The Bayern keeper was beaten in the 66th minute, however, when Masaya Okugawa fired Salzburg level.

Despite a string of chances for the home side, it was Bayern who scored again via a header from defender Jerome Boateng following a Joshua Kimmich corner in the 79th with Leroy Sane scoring a perfectly curled shot four minutes later.

Lewandowski headed his second goal in the 88th and France international Lucas Hernandez drilled in a sixth in stoppage time to lift Bayern to nine points in Group A ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Lokomotiv Moscow, who drew 1-1 at home to Atletico, are third on two, with Salzburg in last place on one.