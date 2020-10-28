Steve Nicol says PSG will be fine domestically, but may come unstuck in the Champions League without Neymar. (1:40)

Paris Saint-Germain's Moise Kean scored twice and Kylian Mbappe grabbed two assists but Neymar exited early with a groin injury as PSG beat Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 away on Wednesday, securing their first win in this season's Champions League group stage.

Along with causing concern for PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, Neymar's knock will heighten Brazil's injury worries ahead of World Cup qualifiers next month. Brazil will be without Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Liverpool's Fabinho for matches against Venezuela on Nov. 13 and Uruguay four days later.

Ex-Barcelona and Santos star Neymar, who re-entered the game briefly before kicking the ball out of bounds, was replaced by Pablo Sarabia in the 26th minute of Wednesday's match.

"It was necessary for him to come out, it's his adductor. I hope that it isn't a serious injury, we must wait for the scans tomorrow. He didn't have pain but he felt uncomfortable," Tuchel said after the match. "Amid a very busy schedule like this one, it could cost him some matches. But I'm not sure at the moment."

Kean opened the scoring in the Group H encounter in the 64th minute, heading home unmarked from an Mbappe corner from the left.

The 20-year-old Kean, on loan at PSG from Premier League side Everton, got their second in the 79th minute, firing a left-footed shot into the net after controlling a pass from Mbappe.

"Towards the end of the first half we suffered. But we played a good game and held out until the end," Kean said.

"Above all, I'm happy with my teammates. We played away, which isn't easy. We held firm and got the win. This start will give me strength."

Last season's beaten finalists PSG had suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United in their opening encounter last week, increasing the pressure on Tuchel.

PSG had struggled to create chances in a tight first half and needed their keeper Keylor Navas to save a rasping shot from Edin Visca in the 57th minute to stay on level terms.

Visca had another attempt a minute later blocked by Sarabia at point-blank range.

The Turkish champions, who are competing in the Champions League group stage for the first time, are without a point after two games having lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig in their opener.