Liverpool fended off feisty FC Midtjylland 2-0 in a Champions League group stage match at Anfield on Tuesday that saw defensive platoon man Fabinho exit early with a leg injury.

The Brazil international had transitioned from his defensive midfielder role to centre-back to fill in injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, but a knock in the 30th minute further depleted Jurgen Klopp's ranks.

Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead with his close-range shot in the 55th minute off Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. The Portugal man's goal was the 10,000th across all competitions in Liverpool's illustrious history, 128 years after Jock Smith scored their first in the Lancashire League.

Defending Danish league champions Midtjylland, playing their first-ever road Champions League match, held their own against a rotated Liverpool side that saw Sergio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino make second-half appearances.

Midtjylland made the latter portion of the match lively with a couple of good attempts from striker Evander. But Liverpool sealed the three points after Salah drew a foul in the box in the stoppage time, converting the penalty for Liverpool's second goal on the night.

Liverpool, who next face Serie A side Atalanta, have the maximum six points from their opening two games while Midtjylland remain without a point. The Danish club will next play Ajax Amsterdam.