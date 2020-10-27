With the defensive personnel Zinedine Zidane has at Real Madrid, Steve Nicol isn't sure how to fix the issues. (0:59)

Real Madrid avoided a second straight defeat in the 2020-21 Champions League by salvaging a late 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Real, who lost their opening Group B game against Shakhtar Donetsk last week, were down 2-0 by the 58th minute thanks to a Marcus Thuram brace.

However, Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for the Spanish champions in the 87th minute and Casemiro completed the dramatic comeback with a strike of his own in stoppage time.

The draw gives Real just one point in the group, three behind first-placed Shakhtar who drew with Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane's side will next host Inter on Nov. 3 in what will be a crucial match for their hopes of reaching the round of 16. Borussia Monchengladbach will visit Shakhtar that same day.