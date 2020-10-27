        <
        >
          2020-21 UEFA Champions League, Group Stage
          Borussia Monchengladbach Borussia Monchengladbach MON
          2
          FT
          2
          Real Madrid Real Madrid MAD
          • Marcus Thuram (33', 58')
          • Karim Benzema (87')
          • Casemiro (90'+3')

          Real Madrid rescue late point against Borussia Monchengladbach

          play
          Real Madrid's defence 'not on the same page' (0:59)

          With the defensive personnel Zinedine Zidane has at Real Madrid, Steve Nicol isn't sure how to fix the issues. (0:59)

          6:03 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Real Madrid avoided a second straight defeat in the 2020-21 Champions League by salvaging a late 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

          - Ratings: Casemiro dominant in Real rally vs. 'Gladbach
          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

          Real, who lost their opening Group B game against Shakhtar Donetsk last week, were down 2-0 by the 58th minute thanks to a Marcus Thuram brace.

          However, Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for the Spanish champions in the 87th minute and Casemiro completed the dramatic comeback with a strike of his own in stoppage time.

          The draw gives Real just one point in the group, three behind first-placed Shakhtar who drew with Inter Milan on Tuesday.

          Zinedine Zidane's side will next host Inter on Nov. 3 in what will be a crucial match for their hopes of reaching the round of 16. Borussia Monchengladbach will visit Shakhtar that same day.