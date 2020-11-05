Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored in the 78th minute, but the LA Galaxy were eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference despite their 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.

Raul Ruidiaz scored his 11th goal of the season in the third minute of injury time for the defending MLS Cup champions, who have won just once in their last six games while falling out of first place in the Western Conference. Seattle sits third in the West but are still in contention for the top spot thanks to this last-minute draw.

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Five-time MLS Cup champion Galaxy will miss the postseason for the third time in four years despite going unbeaten in the last two games under interim coach Dominic Kinnear, finally gathering some momentum too late to save their season.