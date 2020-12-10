Arsenal capped a perfect run through the Europa League group stage with a 4-2 victory at Dundalk on Thursday.

Edward Nketiah saw his hard work pay off on 12 minutes when the forward chased down a defender and intercepted an attempted clearance before before dinking over the keeper from inside the box.

Mohamed Elneny scored a sensational goal six minutes later -- the Egypt international unleashing an unstoppabe hit from 25 yards out that left goalkeeper Gary Rogers no chance despite a desperate dive.

The goal was Elneny's first for the club in three years.

The hosts pulled a goal back four minutes later through Jordan Flores whose shot from inside the box beat Runar Runarsson in the Arsenal goal.

Mikel Arteta's men restored their two-goal advantage when Joseph Willock struck in the 67th minute with a low-and-hard shot from close range that snuck under Rogers who was unfortunate not to save.

Substitute Folarin Balogun added further gloss 10 minutes from time with a cool, side-footed finish from the left after Nicolas Pepe rolled the ball invitingly into his path.

Dundalk then completed the night's scoring in the 85th with a fine Sean Hoare header from a set-piece situation.

"The group stage in general is really positive. It's never easy to win six games in Europe. I think we've been really consistent and performing well," Arteta said afterward.