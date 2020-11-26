Tottenham Hotspur made short work of Ludogorets Razgrad in a 4-0 Group J topping win in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Spurs took an early lead when a Dele Alli through ball took a deflection of a Ludogorets defender and fell to Carlos Vinicius, who beat the keeper for his first goal in a Spurs uniform.

The hosts scored a deserved second when Ludogorets' keeper Plamen Iliev spilled a shot into the path of an onrushing Alli, who unselfishly squared the ball to Vinicius for an easy tap in and a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Harry Winks staked Tottenham to a three-goal lead with an outrageous goal from distance, firing a long-range shot from the left flank that caught out Iliev and found its way into the top right corner.

The Premier League leaders weren't done yet, though, as Lucas Moura hit his first-time shot from the left side of the area past the helpless Iliev to make it four on the night for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho's side are level on points with Antwerp, who beat LASK Linz earlier in the day, but are ahead on goal difference after four of the six group games.