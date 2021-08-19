Tajon Buchanan scored in the 53rd minute to cap a stretch of two goals in five minutes early in the second half to lift the New England Revolution past visiting D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Emmanuel Boateng collected a pass in open space and chipped it across the box to a streaking Buchanan, whose right foot met the ball in the air to beat D.C. United keeper Jon Kempin for his fifth goal of the season.

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Tommy McNamara scored in the 49th minute and DeJuan Jones added a goal in the 85th for the Revolution. Matt Turner made seven saves for New England (14-3-4, 46 points), which extended its unbeaten run to eight matches (7-0-1).

The Revolution managed to hold on in the end despite falling a man down after Arnor Traustason picked up a second yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Paul Arriola had a goal in the 10th minute and Ramon Abila scored in the 96th for D.C. United. Kempin stopped three of six shots for United (8-9-3, 27 points), which was dealt its seventh loss in 12 road matches.

New England improved to 8-1-1 at Gillette Stadium this season to strengthen its hold atop the Supporters' Shield standings. The Revolution has won five straight against United amid their eight-match unbeaten streak (5-0-3) against them.

An early turnover proved costly for the Revolution as Lucas Maciel Felix's giveaway near midfield put D.C. United on top 1-0. Edison Flores dribbled to the penalty arc and slipped the ball through to a charging Arriola, who tapped it through the goal area past Turner into the bottom right corner.

New England equalized shortly after halftime as McNamara unleashed a right-footed rocket from the arc to beat Kempin in the upper right corner. Jones cleaned up a rebound in the center of the box that deflected in off Kempin to make it 3-1.

Abila netted a garbage-time goal in the final minute of stoppage time for United.