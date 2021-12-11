        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          3
          FT
          0
          Southampton Southampton SOU
          • Alexandre Lacazette (21')
          • Martin Ødegaard (27')
          • Gabriel (62')

          Arsenal beat Southampton with ease as Aubameyang dropped

          11:53 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Arsenal weathered storms on and off the pitch before coasting to a 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday as boss Mikel Arteta dropped captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the matchday squad due to a "disciplinary breach."

          Before kickoff, Arteta was tight-lipped as he explained that Aubameyang's absence was due to a "disciplinary breach", with Alexandre Lacazette starting on his own up front.

          Southampton had the better of the opening exchanges on a rainy afternoon with Adam Armstrong forcing an early corner and a fine save from Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners struggled to deal with the visitors' high press.

          They managed to break thorough it in the 21st minute with a sweeping move, attacking down the left where Bukayo Saka squared to Lacazette, who fired home.

          The Gunners went two up six minutes later when Southampton's slack defending was punished by Martin Odegaard as Kieran Tierney's attempted cross bounced back to him and he headed the ball back across the goal for the Norwegian to nod it home.

          The goal was Odegaard's third in three Premier League games, and his angled passes tormented the Southampton defence all afternoon.

          The second goal seemed to take the wind from Southampton's sails as their defensive intensity faded, and Arsenal defender Gabriel thought he had scored a third goal on the hour mark, only to see it chalked off for offside.

          He popped up again a few minutes later and this time he made no mistake, heading home a corner to make it 3-0.

          Southampton's task was not helped by the withdrawal of Armstrong and strike partner Armando Broja due to injury, and they struggled to create decent attacking opportunities in the second half.

          The victory leaves Arsenal fifth on 26 points, while Southampton are 16th on 16 points.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 16 +24 38
          2 Liverpool 16 +33 37
          3 Chelsea 16 +27 36
          4 West Ham United 15 +9 27
          5 Arsenal 16 -1 26
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 14 -1 25
          7 Manchester United 15 +1 24
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 -2 21
          9 Brentford 16 -1 20
          10 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 -2 20
          11 Leicester City 15 -4 19
          12 Aston Villa 16 -4 19
          13 Everton 15 -6 18
          14 Crystal Palace 15 -2 16
          15 Leeds United 16 -8 16
          16 Southampton 16 -10 16
          17 Watford 16 -10 13
          18 Burnley 14 -7 10
          19 Newcastle United 15 -13 10
          20 Norwich City 15 -23 10