FC Cologne scores twice in quick succession to level the score 2-2 vs. Bayern, but Serge Gnabry's 2nd of the day gives Bayern the victory. (1:41)

Defending champions Bayern Munich secured their first win of the Bundesliga campaign with a 3-2 victory over battling Cologne on Sunday thanks to Serge Gnabry's double and a Robert Lewandowski strike.

Gnabry thundered the ball past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn in the 71st minute of the contest at the Allianz Arena to settle his team's nerves, after the visitors had struck through Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth to make it 2-2.

- Bundesliga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

The contest began on a sombre note after Bayern paid tribute to club hero Gerd Muller, who died at the age of 75 last week, and it was Lewandowski who sparked it to life five minutes after the break by tapping in Jamal Musiala's pass.

Gnabry doubled their advantage with a side-footed goal from Thomas Muller's low cross, but Modeste pulled one back almost immediately in the 60th minute before Uth finished in style to level the contest two minutes later.