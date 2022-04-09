        <
          2021-22 German Bundesliga
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          1
          FT
          0
          FC Augsburg FC Augsburg AUG
          • Robert Lewandowski (82' PEN)

          Bayern Munich need Robert Lewandowski penalty to beat Augsburg

          Lewandowski's late penalty seals Bayern's win (0:32)

          11:40 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed an 82nd-minute penalty from top scorer Robert Lewandowski to snatch a 1-0 victory over visitors Augsburg on Saturday and protect their nine-point lead with five matches remaining.

          Lewandowski converted the spot-kick awarded for a hand ball, breaking Augsburg's valiant resistance, to keep Bayern comfortably clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, winners 2-0 over Stuttgart on Friday, and on course for a record-extending 10th straight league crown.

          Bayern, who suffered their first Champions League loss of the season in midweek, going down 1-0 to Villarreal in the quarterfinal first-leg, were toothless for much of the game.

          They were shut out by a hard-working Augsburg defence, lacked any real tempo in their game and didn't manage a single corner kick in the first half.

          Lewandowski thought he had finally broken the deadlock in the Bavarian derby with a 47th-minute header but Augsburg keeper Rafal Gikiewicz somehow got a hand to the ball to push it away.

          The goalkeeper made an equally good save in the 62nd, palming a deflected Joshua Kimmich shot wide as Bayern started to make some inroads.

          Bayern finally won the penalty after a VAR review of a Reece Oxford hand ball and Lewandowski stepped up to send Gikiewicz the wrong way for his 32nd league goal of the campaign.

          Kimmich then hit the crossbar with a powerful shot a little later as Bayern took complete control of the game in the final minutes.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 29 +57 69
          2 Borussia Dortmund 29 +28 60
          3 Bayer Leverkusen 28 +26 51
          4 RB Leipzig 28 +30 48
          5 SC Freiburg 28 +11 45
          6 TSG Hoffenheim 28 +8 44
          7 FC Cologne 29 -2 43
          8 1. FC Union Berlin 28 -4 41
          9 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 +1 39
          10 Mainz 29 +7 38
          11 Borussia Monchengladbach 29 -11 37
          12 VfL Bochum 28 -10 35
          13 VfL Wolfsburg 29 -12 34
          14 FC Augsburg 29 -12 32
          15 VfB Stuttgart 29 -17 27
          16 Arminia Bielefeld 29 -20 26
          17 Hertha Berlin 28 -32 26
          18 SpVgg Greuther Furth 29 -48 16