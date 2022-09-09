Herculez Gomez reacts to FIFA's decision to import grass from America to be used at the World Cup. (1:58)

Bosnia and Herzegovina will play Russia in a friendly match in November, the Bosnia Football Association said on Friday.

The match will take place in St Petersburg on Nov. 19, one day before the World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said they would not play their World Cup qualifiers against Russia in March, before FIFA and UEFA announced a ban on all Russian national and club teams from participating in their competitions until further notice following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) subsequently rejected an appeal from the Football Union of Russia (FUR) in July.

Russia have not played a senior men's international match since a World Cup qualifying loss to Croatia on Nov. 14, 2021.

Bosnia will be the first European team to play them since then, while Russia have also announced friendlies against Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 24 and against Iran in November.