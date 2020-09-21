San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda has admitted that there is a gulf in quality between his team and recent opponents following a string of bad losses.

The Earthquakes fell 6-1 to Portland Timbers on Saturday and also lost 7-1 to the Seattle Sounders on Sept. 10.

The Earthquakes were one of the breakout teams of the MLS is Back Tournament, winning three of its five games. But since then Almeyda's side has conceded 23 goals over the seven games since the MLS regular season resumed, failing to win a single game and picking up only three points.

"It's there to see that we aren't being competitive, we have a lot of youngsters, the project here is different," said Almeyda told Argentine outlet Radio Continental on Sunday. "Today there is a big difference between the opponents we are playing and ourselves. Our team needs [to be in] a different physical state, I know well what we have and how far we can go."

The Earthquakes played four games over nine days and with wildfires in northern California restricting training further, Almeyda stressed his team hasn't been able to work on the field to correct mistakes.