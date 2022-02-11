Cade Cowell has signed a new long-term deal with San Jose, according to ESPN sources. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed United States international attacker Cade Cowell to a new long-term deal, sources tell ESPN.

Cowell, 18, was signed with the help of Major League Soccer's U22 initiative, which allows players age 22 and under count against the salary budget at a reduced rate. Sources said the deal is for four years plus an option for an additional year, with one source adding that Cowell's average salary over the life of the deal will be just above the maximum budget charge, which last year was $612,500.

The Ceres, California, native is viewed as one of the brightest young talents in MLS, and is a product of San Jose's academy. He signed a homegrown deal just prior to the 2019 season. He's gone on to make 50 league appearances while scoring six goals and adding seven assists, all while alternating between wide midfield and forward.

Cowell's versatility is such that he's even seen time at wingback during the current preseason.

At international level, Cowell made his international debut for the U.S. on Dec. 18, coming on for the last 12 minutes of the Americans' 1-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina. He had previously represented the U.S. at U16, U17 and U20 levels.