Brazilian club Santos said they have launched an investigation after a former club advisor suggested female footballers are women who are "beaten."

During n live chat on "Blog Soul Santista" on Saturday, following the club's defeat to rivals Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final, the club's former advisor Sergio Ramos said: "A football pitch is no place for a woman. Women on a football pitch are the type we beat up and take off there, because they shouldn't be there.

"Women's football is garbage. I don't watch this cr-- at all."

Among the people on the call was current Santos director Fabiano Reis, who did not interrupt the dialogue, while another person on the call laughed at the comments.

"With regards to the comments made by ex-advisor Sergio Ramos during an interview on Blog Soul Santista on Jan. 30, Santos Football Club informs that the incident is already being investigated by the club's legal department and the management committee will make a judgement once it has all the evidence," a Santos statement read.

"Santos FC, as a basic principle, respects all people and rejects any type of prejudice. We reiterate our support for women's football -- on and off the pitch -- and are working towards ensuring misogynist comments become rarer and rarer in our club."

A group of 16 Santos members signed a letter to the club president where they called for Ramos' suspension.

Ramos defended his comments as he claimed "I have the right to my opinion" and said he did not "criticise women as a gender."

In October, Santos terminated a contract which had been signed by Robinho just three days earlier following a public outcry due a nine-year prison sentence for sexual assault while at AC Milan.

A sponsor cut ties with Santos following Robinho's signing "out of respect to women."