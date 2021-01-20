Mexican football is in mourning following the death of Santos Laguna's women coach Martin Perez Padron from complications of COVID-19.

Perez Padron was 57 and had contracted the coronavirus earlier this year in an outbreak that had seen 11 members of his team, including 10 players, infected.

"The Santos Laguna club joins in the grief that the Perez Padron family and the entire Santista community are feeling for the death of Martin Perez Padron, technical director of the women's team at our institution," a club statement said.

"Martin Perez, who was a great human being and an excellent colleague, followed all the corresponding protocols and treatments, however, in the end he was one more victim of this pandemic, which affects not only the country, but the whole world. We unite in prayer for his eternal rest and for the strength of his family to overcome this adversity."

Descansa en Paz, querido Profe Martin. Tu vida fue una historia de entrega que honraremos día a día. Vives en nuestra memoria. Carpe Diem @ClubSantos @ClubSantosFem pic.twitter.com/GkBI2drguk — Dante Elizalde (@dantelizalde) January 19, 2021

Perez Padron began his coaching career in 2003 and after leading several clubs, he arrived at Santos in 2018 as an assistant coach.

He was promoted to guide the first team in the Clausura 2020 and oversaw 25 games before contracting the coronavirus.

The Mexican Football Federation and the Mexican Football Leagues expressed their sadness over Perez Padron's death.

In the statement, Santos urged the population to step up efforts to continue to comply with preventative measures against COVID-19 and to follow the protocols set by authorities.