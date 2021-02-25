Felix Torres was the victim of racist abuse, Santos Laguna had claimed. Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

The Mexican league's disciplinary committee has found no evidence to punish Atletico San Luis' German Berterame after he was accused by Santos Laguna of making racist remarks at their defender Felix Torres.

An investigation was opened after Torres, 24, stated following Thursday's Liga MX game that he was racially abused during the encounter in San Luis Potosi.

The Ecuador international was sent off late in the game for pushing a ball boy after reacting to the alleged abuse. Santos Laguna president Dante Elizalde claimed Berterame, who had been substituted 11 minutes prior to Torres' sending-off, was the player that racially abused Torres.

"There are no elements, and no reliable evidence was provided to impose a sanction against the player German Berterame," a league statement read. "The disciplinary committee did fine Atletico San Luis 3,0000 UMAs ($13,000) for improper conduct by club employees for insulting the referee."

The statement added: "The Disciplinary committee wishes to state that it categorically rejects any racist act or conduct as there is NO space for racism in football. In the event of any racist act or behaviour, it will be vigorously punished."

Santos Laguna accepted the outcome and said they would continue to support the fight "against any type of discrimination, racism, that goes against human dignity" while also giving support to Torres to overcome a situation in which he was "seriously affected."