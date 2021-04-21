Costa Rican top division club Deportivo Saprissa announced a coaching change three times in the space of five hours before finally confirming Mauricio Wright is taking the reins.

The 35-time Costa Rican champions parted company with coach Roy Myers on Monday in the aftermath of the team's 5-0 home loss to Alajuelense, a setback that extended Saprissa's winless run to 11 games and left the team in sixth place in the Clausura Tournament with four rounds remaining.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Saprissa president Juan Carlos Rojas announced in a news conference on Tuesday that the club's former player Mauricio Wright would replace Myers for the remainder of the season. However, the club's media then made a correction 40 minutes later by announcing that Wright would be assistant to Marco Herrera.

The club then informed everyone four hours later that Wright would guide the team and not Herrera, as had been announced earlier in the day.

"Deportivo Saprissa informs the media and fans that, as indicated by our President Juan Carlos Rojas, Mauricio Wright will be the team's new coach for the remainder of the Clausura tournament," the club said.

"In addition, we clarify that for Tuesday's game [at Limon] Marco Herrera will guide the team since Mauricio Wright must serve a one-match ban."