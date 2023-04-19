Gab & Juls react to reports suggesting that Al Nassr want Jose Mourinho to manage the club. (0:49)

Cristiano Ronaldo avoided a potential red card after pulling down an opponent by the neck during Al Nassr's 2-0 defeat to rivals Al-Hilal on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo scored two penalties for Al Hilal, condemning Al Nassr to their third defeat of the season and providing a serious dent to their hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League title.

With his side down 1-0 on 56 minutes, Ronaldo was chasing a high ball when he jumped and landed on the back of an opposing player before putting his arm around his neck and dragging him to the floor. However, the Portugal international was shown only a yellow card by former Premier League referee Michael Oliver.

The defeat only adds to Al Nassr's recent woes. Last week, the Riyadh-based club sacked head coach Rudi Garcia amid reports of an uneasy relationship with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo later posted an Instagram story showing a photo of him and Garcia with the message: "Pleasure to have worked with you. Wishing you all the best for the future."

Al Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al Ittihad in January but have not beaten their closest rivals, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal or Al Shabab, in the league this season.