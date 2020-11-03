Schalke players celebrate a goal in their first win for eight months. Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Schalke ended their 22-match winless run that stretched back to February with a 4-1 victory over amateurs Schweinfurt on Tuesday in a postponed German Cup first-round match.

It was not the biggest stage, but it was a memorable win and Schalke will breathe a massive sigh of relief after a disappointing year.

They fell behind to the regional league club in the 37th minute but veteran Vedad Ibisevic drew them level before Alessandro Schoepf put them ahead just before the break.

Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann then saved a penalty and Schoepf scored again in the 81st to seal the victory.

Benito Raman added a fourth goal in the 86th minute for the Bundesliga club who have yet to win in the league this season.

Schalke travel to Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday to face the only team in the division with less points than themselves. While Schalke have drawn two of their six league fixtures this season, Mainz have lost every one.