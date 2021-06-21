John Stones' header off the post is the chance of the game as England and Scotland draw at Euro 2020. (0:35)

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss their final Euro 2020 group match against Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gilmour, 20, was named Star of the Match for his performance in Scotland's 0-0 draw with England at Wembley on Friday but will now miss their key match against Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Euro 2020: Fixtures and bracket | Standings | Squads | Live on ESPN

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 +2 4 England 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Scotland 2 0 1 1 -2 1 Top two and four best third qualify

The timeframe means Gilmour would also miss their possible round of 16 tie, if Scotland beat Croatia and manage to qualify for the knockout stages.

The news will come as a huge blow for Scotland's Euro 2020 hopes. Gilmour was superb against England, in what was his first international start.

He drew widespread praise for his performance, with ex-Scotland international Graeme Souness labelling Gilmour "the best player on the pitch."

With Gilmour now absent, Scotland manager Steve Clarke will have to re-jig the midfield for Tuesday's key match against Croatia. He could opt to move Scott McTominay into midfield, having started at centre half against England, or start Southampton's Stuart Armstrong.

Gilmour is rated as one of the top young prospects in the Premier League. He made 12 appearances for Chelsea last season, and was named on the bench for their Champions League final win over Manchester City.