Ukraine's World Cup dream remains very much alive after they beat Scotland 3-1 in their playoff semifinal at Hampden Park on Wednesday to set up a winner-take-all clash with Wales for a spot in Qatar.

Playing their first official game since Russia's invasion of the country in February, Ukraine put in a superb performance to outplay a Scotland team that must continue to wait for their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Captain Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine lofted finish in the 33rd minute after beating the Scottish offside trap. Striker Roman Yaremchuk then gave Ukraine some breathing room with a header past Craig Gordon just four minutes into the second half.

That cushion proved necessary as Scotland threatened to make a comeback late on and pulled within one goal when Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan let a Callum McGregor shot slip through his fingers and creep over the line with 11 minutes remaining.

But a Ukraine team that married passion and technical quality throughout were more than deserving of their victory and made sure of it in the final seconds when Artem Dovbyk found the net following a breakaway.

The majority of Ukraine's squad plays in the country's domestic league, which has been on hiatus since the Russian-instigated war began 99 days ago. But, after having just three exhibition games against European club teams to prepare, they are now just 90 minutes away from the World Cup.

The winner between Wales and Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday (streaming LIVE, ESPN+, noon ET), will slot into Group B in Qatar, alongside England, the United States and Iran.

Wednesday's victory was also celebrated by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Thank you guys! Two hours of happiness, something we have become unaccustomed to," Zelenskiy said in an online post.

"Joy to our soldiers, joy to the entire country. We are all fighting, everyone on their own front. "We will fight on, we will withstand everything, we will win. For we are Ukrainians."

Ukraine's one previous appearance at the World Cup came in 2006. Getty Images

Ukraine's travelling support, who had come from across the United Kingdom and from as far away as Australia and the United States to cheer on their team, were jubilant with many no doubt now planning to extend their trip to a weekend in South Wales.

Whether they will be planning trips to Doha after Sunday's game remains to be seen but they will certainly have plenty of belief after an impressive display.

Ukraine's home-based players have not played competitive football since December but they were quick out of the blocks and caused Scotland problems from the outset.

Home keeper Gordon had to make three saves in the opening 25 minutes to keep the game scoreless with Ukraine's smooth passing and movement too much for a hesitant Scottish defence.

The goal finally came in the 33rd when Yarmolenko sprung the offside trap and latched on to a ball over the top from Ruslan Malinovskyi and lobbed the advancing Gordon.

Ukraine were full value for their half-time lead and extended their advantage four minutes after the break when Yaremchuk beat two Scottish defenders to reach a cross from Oleksandr Karavaev and head into the far corner.

With the home crowd turning against their team and sloppy passing undermining attempts to gain any sort of momentum, Scotland looked beaten but they found a way back into the game.

Ukraine keeper Georgiy Bushchan punched the ball out in a crowed box and McGregor struck it goalwards and although Taras Stepanenko looked to have cleared, the ball was ruled to have crossed the line and a goal awarded.

Hampden was awakened and with Ukraine tiring, Scotland pushed forward in numbers in search of a way to take the game into extra time.

But after wasting a couple of chances on the break, with the final kick of the match, Dovbyk put the game to bed and set off emotional celebrations.

It was a deserved win for Ukraine and one which came more from their quality football than their expected spirit.

