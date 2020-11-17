Kasey Keller and Herculez Gomez try to identify the favorites to go the distance in the MLS Cup Playoffs. (2:08)

Seattle Sounders FC announced Tuesday that Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. and his family have been added to the Major League Soccer club's ownership group.

Griffey's baseball career spanned 22 years, 13 of which were spent with the Mariners. He was a 13-time All-Star, won 10 Gold Glove Awards and was the 1997 American League MVP.

The Griffey family's ownership stake was finalized this year before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ken Griffey Jr. is a name that requires no introduction, whether in Seattle or across the sports world, and we couldn't be more proud to welcome Ken and his family into our club," said Sounders FC majority owner Adrian Hanauer. "As a lifelong resident of this great city, bringing someone like Ken into Sounders FC holds a special significance to me, as he is truly a part of Seattle sports' heart and soul. We value the contributions that he will add as a partner in our club and welcome him and his family with open arms."

Griffey joins an ownership group that has undergone significant changes in the past two years. Among other people who form part of the group are musician Ciara and husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, musician Macklemore and wife, Tricia Davis, and former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and his wife, Katie.

Most recently, Tod Leiweke and wife, Tara, were announced as officially adding ownership stakes in Sounders FC. Leiweke is the CEO and team president of the NHL expansion Seattle Kraken.

"This is a meaningful day for our entire family," Griffey said in a statement. "My wife Melissa and I said that we wanted to be a part of something special, not only for ourselves, but for our kids to be proud of, and this is it. We know how much this club means to Sounders fans, and for us, this comes back to the city where it all started for our family. We are joining a first-class organization, and we are so proud to give back to the city we love. To the Seattle Sounders community: we are inspired to become part of what you have created. Like you, we are excited to get behind our incredible team as the players prepare for this year's playoff run."