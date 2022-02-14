Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will have a stadium named in his honour in his home region of Sedhiou, following Senegal's triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The 29-year-old was one of the stars of the tournament and scored the winning penalty in the shootout in the final against Egypt to give Senegal their maiden AFCON title.

Tens of thousands of fans lined the streets of the capital Dakar last Monday to await the arrival of the team and celebrate the victory, while the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, gave the players money and real estate as well as awarding them the country's highest order.

"Mane has honoured Senegal, the region of Sedhiou and the whole (state) of Casamance," the city's mayor, Abdoulaye Diop, told Senegalese outlet Leral.

"I would like to give the name of Sadio Mane to the Stadium of Sedhiou, to express the recognition of all the daughters and sons of the region towards a man who made the whole humanity aware of Bambali and its regional capital, Sedhiou.

"Sadio Mane really deserves this gift."

Located in south-western Senegal, Sedhiou is home to less than 25,000 people and has been made famous by Mane's exploits with Liverpool and the national team. The stadium bearing his name is set to be completed by 2023.