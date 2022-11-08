Sadio Mane leaves game with an apparent injury to his lower body. (0:37)

Senegal forward Sadio Mane went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays their first World Cup game in Qatar.

Mane was replaced by Leroy Sane in the 20th minute after appearing to indicate a problem with his right knee.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- World Cup finals bracket and fixtures schedule

After receiving attention from Bayern team staff on the pitch, Mane was able to leave the field under his own power and was seen applauding the home supporters as he made his way to the dressing room.

The former Liverpool striker has played every game for Senegal this year and scored the winning penalty to beat Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal begin World Cup play on Nov. 21 against Netherlands, followed by matches with hosts Qatar and Ecuador.