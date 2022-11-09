Gab & Juls preview Group A at the 2022 World Cup, which contains hosts Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador. (0:58)

Senegal forward Sadio Mane's hopes of making the World Cup are in the balance after being injured playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Mane picked up an injury to his right fibula in the first half of Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen.

A medical update was issued Wednesday by Bayern which said Mane would miss their next match against Schalke and the club were in contact with Senegal.

Bayern originally played down the injury on Tuesday postmatch, with assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller saying: "Sadio Mane was hit on the leg, which caused him a little nerve pain. Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy."

A source close to Senegal told ESPN that there are fears among the squad that Mane will miss the tournament, though Senegal -- who announce their squad on Nov. 11 -- have yet to officially confirm the Bayern forward's situation.

Senegal will be desperate to have Mane fit for their opener against the Netherlands on Nov. 21. He has 92 caps for Senegal and was named player of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after he helped steer Aliou Cisse's side to the title.

Mane finished second in this year's Ballon d'Or behind Karim Benzema and is regarded as one of the world's best forwards. He joined the Bundesliga champions in the summer on a transfer worth up to €42 million from Liverpool.