Julen Lopetegui has left his managerial role at Sevilla after a poor start to the season. Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Sevilla have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after just one win in 10 games this season, the LaLiga club announced.

Lopetegui's 170th and final game in charge of Sevilla was Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, a result that left the Spanish outfit on just one point and level at the bottom of Group G with FC Copenhagen after three games.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Sources have told ESPN that former Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is in line to replace Lopetegui.

Sampaoli guided Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in the 2016-17 campaign before leaving to coach Argentina's national team.

The 62-year-old, who has been out of a job since quitting Marseille in July, would inherit a team that sit in 17th position in LaLiga, with five points from a possible 21.

Lopetegui, who had coaching spells at Real Madrid and Spain before joining Sevilla in 2019, guided the Andalusian club to Champions League qualification for a third straight season.

Lopetegui is a reported target for Premier League side Wolves to replace Bruno Lage who was sacked after their poor start to the campaign

Sevilla return to LaLiga action on Saturday when they host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.