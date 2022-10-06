Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Sevilla's appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as manager. (0:55)

Jorge Sampaoli has returned as Sevilla manager less than 24 hours after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, the club announced on Thursday.

Lopetegui was dismissed following Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla's sixth loss in 10 games.

Sampaoli, 62, led Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in the 2016-17 campaign before leaving to coach Argentina's national team.

He guided Argentina at the 2018 World Cup where the Albiceleste lost to France in the round of 16.

Sampaoli had been out of a job since stepping down as manager at Marseille in July.

His first stint at Sevilla came after he won the 2015 Copa America with Chile. He also held the reins of Brazilian clubs Santos and Atletico Mineiro.

Despite Sevilla's terrible start to the season, Lopetegui received an ovation at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium by the club's fans after Wednesday's game.

During his time at the club, Lopetegui guided Sevilla to Champions League qualification for three consecutive seasons and also won the Europa League in 2020.

Sampaoli takes over with Sevilla in 17th position in LaLiga. The club has just one win from seven league games and has managed just one point from their opening three Champions League Group G matches.

Sevilla return to LaLiga action on Saturday when they host Athletic Bilbao.