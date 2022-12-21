Isco made 19 appearances for Sevilla, scoring just one goal. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Sevilla have announced that midfielder Isco has left the club, mutually terminating his contract after less than five months.

Isco, who has played 38 times for Spain, joined Sevilla eager to revive his career, having been a fringe player at Real Madrid in recent seasons.

However, the 30-year-old scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla, and since the arrival of head coach Jorge Sampaoli in October, he has seen his playing time drastically reduced.

His contract at Sevilla had been due to run until June 2024, but was brought to an early end on Wednesday.

The club said in a statement: "Sevilla FC and Isco Alarcon have agreed to terminate the contract that united both parties since the player from Malaga joined the Nervionense club last summer after finishing his spell at Real Madrid...The club wants to wish Isco all the luck in the world in his new professional challenges."

Sevilla have endured a difficult campaign, winning only two, drawing five and losing seven of their opening 14 league games. They are 18th in LaLiga.