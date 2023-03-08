Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked during his team's Europa League clash at PSV Eindhoven. Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

A supporter who ran onto the field during PSV Eindhoven's Europa League match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish club's goalkeeper in the face was sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison.

The 20-year-old, who was identified as Dylano K. in line with Dutch privacy guidelines, was convicted of assaulting goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic and breaching a stadium ban imposed by national football federation the KNVB. Local authorities had also had banned him from the area around the PSV stadium.

Prosecutors said last month he had two previous convictions for football-related offenses and was under the influence of alcohol when he ran onto the field late in the match on Feb. 23 and punched Dmitrovic. The goalkeeper was not injured and wrestled the pitch invader to the ground before stewards marched him off the pitch.

UEFA opened a disciplinary case against PSV following the pitch invasion and the club is likely to be sanctioned by European football's governing body.

The man managed to get into the Philips Stadium using a ticket bought by a friend, the East Brabant District Court said in a statement.

"The suspect not only violated a stadium and area ban, he also went onto the field in a drunken state to assault a soccer player," the court said. "This is completely disrespectful to the victim, the soccer clubs and all true supporters of PSV. In addition, the suspect was convicted twice in 2021 for soccer-related offenses."

In addition to the two months behind bars, the man was sentenced to a further one-month prison term he would have to serve if he re-offends. In passing sentence, the judge took into account the fact that K. was fired from his job after the incident and kicked out of his supporters' club.

In a statement after the incident, PSV general manager Marcel Brands condemned the fan and said the club would discuss how better to enforce stadium bans.

"All PSV supporter organisations, who cheered on their team last night, unanimously and explicitly distance themselves from this disgraceful pitch invasion," Brands said in a statement.

PSV won the second leg match 2-0 but were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.