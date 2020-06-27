Top U19 transfer targets: Haaland, Bellingham, Gilmour and more

With top clubs looking for younger and younger players in the transfer window, we take a look at 10 of the most in-demand teenagers in Europe with the help of Transfermarkt.

The likes of Ansu Fati, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Dejan Kulusevski all feature in the top 10 of Transfermarkt's list, but we've chosen those players more likely to make a move this summer as all of the above have either recently completed a transfer or are settled at their current clubs. Here's the teenagers we picked to watch over the coming months.

Editor's note: 'Market value' calculated via Transfermarkt, while 'Expect to pay' is ESPN's estimation of the actual fee clubs will pay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Erling Haaland

Age: 19

Position: Striker

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Market value: €72m (£65m)

Expect to pay: €75m (£67m)

Possible destination: Man United, Man City, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG.

His incredible goal-scoring form since moving to Dortmund from FC Salzburg for just €20m in January has elevated Haaland to superstar status. If the top clubs in Europe weren't already queuing round the block to sign him, they are now. The addition of a reported €75m release clause (plus hefty bonus for agent Mino Raiola) makes him obtainable too.

Alphonso Davies

Age: 19

Position: Left-back

Club: Bayern Munich

Market value: €45m (£40m)

Expect to pay: €80m (£70m)

Possible destination: Man United, Man City, PSG.

The Canada international's career exploded into life this season after he initially took some time to find his feet following his move from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018. Now Davies is arguably the best young left-back in the game and his performances resulted in Bayern awarding him a new contract until 2025. He is the natural successor to David Alaba if the Austria international decides to leave.

Champion: Alphonso Davies' impact at Bayern is scarcely believable Jon Champion says Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has the potential to be the world's best left back.

Jude Bellingham

Age: 16

Position: Midfield

Club: Birmingham City

Market value: €11m (£7m)

Expect to pay: €25m (£20m)

Possible destination: Dortmund, Man United.

Borussia Dortmund look to have beaten Man United to the punch, according to ESPN's Stephan Uersfeld. The 16-year-old was also being tracked by Bayern Munich before they dropped out. Birmingham have allowed clubs to openly court the midfielder as he seeks to step up from an impressive season in the English Championship but has his heart set on a transfer to the Bundesliga to follow in the footsteps of England international Jadon Sancho.

Eduardo Camavinga

Age: 17

Position: Midfield

Club: Rennes

Market value: €37.5m (£34m)

Expect to pay: €60m (£54m)

Possible destination: Real Madrid, Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern, Dortmund, Atletico.

Camavinga burst on to the scene as a 16-year-old last season and has cemented his place in the first team, organising the central midfield area and ensuring that Rennes' tempo flows through him. For one so young, he has a cool head and a step up to a club like Real Madrid or Man United doesn't look as if it would phase him much.

Sergino Dest

Age: 19

Position: Right-back

Club: Ajax

Market value: €20m (£15m)

Expect to pay: €20m (£15m)

Possible destination: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, PSG.

Bayern have made the first moves to land the U.S. international defender, but he is a self-confessed Barcelona fan and will surely wait to see if there's a chance he can be plying his trade at Camp Nou. The 19-year-old has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs for his displays for Erik ten Hag's side this season, which saw him earn Ajax's Talent of the Year of the award given annually to the club's best young player.

Assessing the likelihood Sergino Dest lands at Bayern Munich Fox Sports' Milan van Dongen breaks down the link between Bayern and Sergino Dest.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Age: 19

Position: Midfield

Club: FC Salzburg

Market value: €13.5m (£12m)

Expect to pay: €25m (£20m)

Possible destination: Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

FC Salzburg have really had some impressive young talent. Selling Haaland and Takumi Minamino in recent windows, the Austrian club probably will have to let Szoboszlai move on when a big club comes calling. AC Milan have reportedly led the way for a player who has compared himself to Germany star Toni Kroos and could reap the rewards if they land the talented Hungary midfielder.

Billy Gilmour

Age: 18

Position: Midfield

Club: Chelsea

Market value: €6m (£5m)

Expect to pay: €40m (£35m)

Possible destination: Man City

Already being touted as a world-class midfielder, the diminutive Scotsman was a bargain for Chelsea when they landed him from Rangers in 2017 for a development fee of around £500,000. After Gilmour's recent breakthrough into the first team, all eyes will be on him -- including those of Man City manager Pep Guardiola. He has three years left on his contract, but it would be no surprise to see him sign a new one soon to ward off any bids.

Bukayo Saka

Age: 18

Position: Left-back/winger

Club: Arsenal

Market value: €20m (£16m)

Expect to pay: €30m (£25m)

Possible destination: Liverpool, Man United.

Injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac gave Saka his chance earlier this season and the 18-year-old has certainly taken it with both hands. Usually a winger, he has operated both as a regular left-back and a wing-back in recent months, wracking up the assists (nine) and proving to be a big hit with the fans. A new contract is key, as it expires in 2021, and there will be lots of interested parties.

Udoh: Arsenal need to give Saka a new contract ASAP Colin Udoh reacts to strong showings from Arsenal's African talent, highlighting the versatile Bukayo Saka.

Ryan Gravenberch

Age: 17

Position: Midfield

Club: Ajax

Market value: €11m (£8m)

Expect to pay: €30m (£26m)

Possible destination: Tottenham, Arsenal, Barcelona.

A versatile box-to-box midfielder in the style of Paul Pogba, the 6-foot-2 youngster made his breakthrough at Ajax earlier this year and looks set to be the club's next big star. With a contract that expires in 2021, there will be plenty of interested clubs in the summer, but he already has agent Raiola on his side so there won't be any easy negotiations.

Rayan Cherki

Age: 16

Position: Forward

Club: Lyon

Market value: €18m (£15m)

Expect to pay: €30m (£26m)

Possible destination: Real Madrid, Man United, PSG.

The youngest player on the list, Cherki has made only a handful of appearances for the Lyon first team but has already attracted plenty of clubs. He has a lot of developing to do on and off the pitch but has been tipped for the top.