Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City, according to Pep Guardiola, who told a virtual news conference on Friday that the winger has decided he will not extend his contract at the Etihad Stadium and will move, either in the next transfer window or at the end of his deal in 2021.

"Leroy said he doesn't want to extend the contract so it means he wants to leave and it's going to happen this summer or at the end of the contract," Guardiola said via Zoom.

"The club talked to me and he's been offered two or three times to extend his contract and he rejected so he wants to play for another club."

Sane, who returned to the bench against Arsenal on Wednesday after more than 10 months out with a knee injury, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Asked whether more talks were planned with the 24-year-old, Guardiola replied "no, no."

He added: "If at the end of the season we get an agreement with both clubs he's going to leave. If not then he'll stay one more year and then leave at the end of the contract."

Sane moved to City from Schalke in 2016 and played a key role in back-to-back title wins in 2017 and 2018, scoring 30 goals in 96 games across the two seasons.

Bayern have made no secret of their desire to land the Germany international and Guardiola believes the 24-year-old has already made up his mind to go.

"I'm so disappointed," the City manager said.

"When we make an offer to a player it's because we want him, He's got a special quality that is difficult to find in the world. We tried [to extend his contract] before the injury and he rejected.

"He has other wishes and I understand. We want players who want to play with this club, play with us, and commit fully to achieve our targets.

"We respect him, he's an incredibly nice guy. I love him so much.

"I've nothing against him, he just decided he wants another adventure for his career and he doesn't want to stay."