Danny Higginbotham feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done enough already to warrant another year at Old Trafford. (1:26)

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new contract at the club until 2025, it was announced on Tuesday.

The deal includes an optional year's extension and the academy product said: "Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I'm so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team.

"All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I'll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt. I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I'm looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims."

McTominay was only 18 months into the long-term contract he signed in January 2019 but the fresh terms reflect his growing importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. The Scotland international has made 28 appearances this season and is approaching 100 senior games for United after making his debut towards the end of the 2016-17 season under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer said: "Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott's attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.

"As we always say the academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United. I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come."

McTominay has been at United since 2012 and after making his debut against Arsenal in 2017, has gone on to make 75 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.