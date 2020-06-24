Ian Darke says "a lot" is wrong at Arsenal and is afraid things won't improve unless they make multiple signings. (0:57)

David Luiz has signed a one-year extension at Arsenal, the club announced on Wednesday.

The club also said that Dani Ceballos has extended his deal at the Emirates until the end of the season, while Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari will join the club on a permanent basis.

"I am really happy that we will have these players in our squad for the future," club technical director Edu said in a statement. "They have been part of the long-term technical plan Mikel and I have developed. They bring the right balance to our squad.

"David is a really important player for us. He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team. His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch. He helps everyone."