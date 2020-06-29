Craig Burley and Kasey Keller share their predictions for Man City vs. Arsenal and Chelsea vs. Man United. (1:36)

Inter Milan have yet to agree terms with Manchester United to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan deal for the remainder of the campaign but are "optimistic" a deal can be done, according to club CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

Marotta said the Italian giants are in a similar scenario with Nigeria winger Victor Moses, who arrived in January from Chelsea, while they are in talks with Bayern Munich about winger Ivan Perisic extending his stay with the German club beyond June 30, when all loan deals are due to end.

With domestic and European club competitions carrying on into July and August due to delays brought about by the coronavirus, Inter are hopeful loanees will be allowed to stay on until the season is completed.

"With two days before the original date [June 30] of the end of the campaign, we still have to deal with their teams to extend their loans," Marotta told Sky Italia.

"This is a regulation anomaly that needs to be addressed.

"We are also dealing with Bayern for Perisic. We hope that these situations will not have an impact on the results of the teams."

Injuries have limited Sanchez to 12 league appearances for Inter this season.

The winger, who is tied to United until June 2022, arrived at the Milan club last summer looking for a spark to his career.

United have already reached an agreement with Roma to have Chris Smalling's loan spell extended and United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær does not expect loanees to return to the club prematurely.

"Chris certainly has had a very good season at Roma," Solskjær said on Friday.

"Alexis has had some injury problems again. They are thinking about their future and we are thinking about ours. We will make a decision after the end of this season and I think it is important that they focus on finishing the season where they are and that we can continue what we do."