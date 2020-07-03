Sane joins Bayern from Man City for €49m

Pep Guardiola accepts Leroy Sane's decision to leave for Bayern Munich, but would have liked him to stay. (0:42)

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has completed his move to Bayern Munich, it was announced on Friday.

Sane has signed a five-year contract with the German champions after a €49 million (£44.2m) deal was agreed with City. The fee could rise to €60m and also includes a 10% sell-on clause.

"FC Bayern is a great club with big goals -- and these goals suit me as well," Sane said. "I'm looking forward to the new challenge and can't wait to train with the team. I know [Bayern coach] Hansi Flick from the U21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority."