Barcelona have reassured Antoine Griezmann that he has a future at the club in a meeting with the forward's camp this week, sources have told ESPN.

Griezmann, 29, was not in the meeting, but his sister, Maud, who also acts as his agent, was among those present following a difficult few weeks for the Barca player.

The France international was left on the bench last week for the third time in four games when Barca drew with his former side Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. He was eventually brought on in second-half stoppage time, having previously been a substitute in the draws against Sevilla and Celta Vigo, too.

Quique Setien was accused of humiliating Griezmann by bringing him on so late against Atletico. The Barca coach said he felt bad and would talk with him, although he refused to apologise.

In response, Griezmann's brother and father criticised Setien on social media, with the latter calling him a "passenger" in a post that was later deleted.

Griezmann returned to the side at the weekend, though, and scored his 15th goal of the season in the 4-1 win over Villarreal with Setien having paired him up front with Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi just behind them.

The meeting, which was arranged before the Villarreal game, served to touch base following the uncertainty generated by Griezmann's reduced role since La Liga resumed in June.

A source with knowledge of the meeting said it went "perfectly," with both the club and the player's camp expressing a desire for the relationship to continue.

Barca, as seen with the recent sale of Arthur to Juventus, are open to offers for the majority of their squad, with sources having told ESPN in April that only Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong are categorically not for sale.

But there is a second group of first-team players -- including Griezmann, who cost €120 million last July, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez -- who the club are not looking to do business on.

That was explained to Griezmann's sister, with Barca confident they will see the best of the attacker next season now he has had the chance to adapt to the club's style of play over the last 12 months.

His future, therefore, is as certain as it can be at Barca for now, even if change is around the corner with a new president to be elected in 2021 and continued speculation surrounding Setien's future.