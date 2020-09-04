Don Hutchinson explains why "sensational" Kai Havertz would fit in so well at Chelsea if they sign him. (1:06)

Kai Havertz is 'tailor-made for Chelsea' but do they need him? (1:06)

Chelsea have completed the signing of striker Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, the club have announced.

Havertz, 21, becomes the club's sixth major arrival ahead of next season after Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva.

- FC TV: Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Transfer profile: Chelsea getting complete package in Havertz

- Insider Notebook: Man Utd boss Solskjaer vows to undo Sanchez mess

According to ESPN sources, Chelsea agreed to a fee of £62 million that could rise to £71m despite Bayer initially holding out for a fee closer to £90m.

After the signing, Havertz told the Chelsea website: "I am very happy and proud to be here, For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can't wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here."

Havertz left the Germany national team training camp on Friday to undergo a medical with the club and head coach Joachim Low confirmed he would not return for the side's Nations League game against Switzerland on Sunday.

This means he will be available for Chelsea's opening game of the Premier League against Brighton on Sept. 14.

"He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side, and he is an exciting, dynamic talent," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

"We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins."

It is as yet unclear whether Havertz's new Chelsea teammates Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger will be forced to self-isolate after appearing in Germany's Nation League games. If they do have to quarantine they will miss the first two games of the season.

Havertz contributed 17 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Leverkusen last season and helped them secure a place in Europe.

The striker's performances also guided the club to the German Cup final but they lost 4-2 to Bayern despite Havertz scoring from the penalty spot.