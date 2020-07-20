Ayo Akinola finds the net three times in Toronto's 4-3 win over Montreal. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (2:02)

The Montreal Impact signed Uganda international defender Mustafa Kizza from Kampala CC, the club announced on Monday.

Kizza, 20, signed a two-year contract that contains three option years, effective Aug. 12.

"We are really happy to acquire one of the best young players from Uganda," Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with great crossing abilities and huge potential. He is good on free-kicks and his height will also help on set pieces."

Kizza will remain with his Uganda Premier League side until December, on loan from the Impact, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Kizza has tallied five goals and 12 assists in 19 games at KCCA FC during the 2019-20 season.

He has also scored four goals in 10 career appearances with the Uganda national team.