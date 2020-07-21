Frank Lampard hopes to carry FA Cup work ethic to Liverpool but stresses his side are a long way off the PL champions. (1:27)

Chelsea are expected to make a formal offer for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz when their Champions League qualification is confirmed, sources have told ESPN.

The Blues are thought to be confident of securing a deal in the region of £70-£75 million despite Leverkusen demanding closer to £90m when initial contact was made prior to this month.

Negotiations are yet to begin and so the exact structure of any transfer -- relating to add-ons or performance bonuses -- have not been determined but sources have told ESPN that Havertz is keen on joining Chelsea this summer and the club expect an agreement to be reached.

Informal discussions regarding personal terms with the 21-year-old have been positive with a four or five-year contract expected to be finalised without any issues once a fee is agreed.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard refused to be drawn on Havertz at Tuesday's news conference ahead of their Premier League trip to Liverpool, where they can secure Champions League qualification with a win.

"I'm not talking about Kai Havertz," Lampard said. "I've said before, he is a player of another team.

"I'm looking at a game tomorrow that is so huge for this club, the last thing I want to do is talk about players of other teams."

Chelsea have held an interest in Havertz for some time but have delayed pursuing a deal until knowing which European competition the club will play in next season.

Although the Blues are better insulated than most from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, they have already committed around £50m to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and £38m on Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Champions League qualification would free up further funds for Lampard to bolster his squad with Havertz the next big-money move before the club attempt to prise Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

Leicester value Chilwell in excess of £60m and insist he is not for sale. Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico is a cheaper alternative, available for around £22m.

The Blues are also monitoring West Ham's Declan Rice and a goalkeeper with Ajax's Andre Onana and Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United, among those under consideration.