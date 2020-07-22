After more glaring errors in the FA Cup semi, ESPN FC's Steve Nicol backs David de Gea to start vs. West Ham. (1:21)

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Mexico international Raul Jimenez to move to Old Trafford.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is close to completing a second impressive campaign in the Premier League, with 17 goals so far this campaign -- equalling his previous season's tally -- with one match remaining.

With Wolves coming up just short in their bid for a top-four finish this season, Ferdinand believes Jimenez could be ready to move on.

"I think Wolves will do well to keep hold of him," Ferdinand told BT Sport. "I think he's a player with immense talent and I think his goalscoring record over the last two years has been really good.

"Before that his record was a bit shady, but he has come to the Premier League and hit the ground running. He's been a breath of fresh air.

"As you can tell, he seems a great character around the place, and for a top club, I wouldn't be surprised if they are sniffing. "We've seen it in the media reports in the last few days that clubs are looking."

United have been heavily linked with signing a new central striker when the transfer window opens, and Ferdinand said he believes Jimenez would be a great choice.

"I wouldn't say no at all," Ferdinand replied when pressed on whether he would like to see Jimenez at United. "I think he's something different to what they've got.

"What I like about him is he scores all types of goals. He's at the back post heading things and bullying defenders, and he can score tremendous goals like that [against Burnley] out of nothing."

United host West Ham on Wednesday, before travelling to Leicester on Sunday for their final two matches of the season and will finish in the top four if they avoid defeat in both.

Both clubs are still in the Europa League, where victory would also earn them a place in the Champions League, and could meet in the semifinals.