Danny Loader is close to signing a contract with Porto. Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Danny Loader is set to become the next promising young English talent to continue his career abroad with the forward on the verge of signing for Porto, sources have told ESPN.

Loader, 19, is expected to sign a three-year deal with Porto in the next 48 hours.

He will move to the Portuguese club on a free transfer with his contract expired at Championship side Reading.

As the transfer is international, Reading will not receive any compensation for the academy prospect.

Since making his debut in 2017 for Reading, Loader has made 28 Championship appearances. However, instead of opting to stay in England, with Crystal Palace one club monitoring him, he is set to continue his career in Portugal with Sergio Conceicao's side.

He will become the third English player in the Primeira Liga with Marcus Edwards and Easah Suliman both at Vitoria SC.

Last week Jude Bellingham left Birmingham City to join Borussia Dortmund where he will join England international Jadon Sancho.