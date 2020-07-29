ESPN FC's Rob Dawson says Manchester City are looking at a fee around £40M to secure Valencia's Ferran Torres. (1:12)

Manchester City are close to agreeing a fee with Valencia for winger Ferran Torres, sources have told ESPN.

City are set to pay €23 million plus add-ons for the Spain Under-21 international. Negotiations are ongoing but City are hopeful of concluding a deal.

- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+

- Family business: Stars with relatives as agents

Torres, 20, was made a prime target for manager Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain following the sale of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich.

Valencia have been resigned to losing Torres, who had just one year left on his contract. He has made 97 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring nine times. He has won six caps for Spain's U21s.

City have moved quickly for Torres, who has also attracted interest from a host of Europe's top clubs. Personal terms should not be a problem with Torres keen to link up with Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

After finalising the deal with Valencia, Begiristain is expected to turn his attention to bolstering Guardiola's defence.

There are doubts over the futures of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones and City are set to move for at least one centre-back this summer.