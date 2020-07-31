Julie Foudy reacts to Sam Mewis signing with Manchester City and Rose Lavelle being linked to the club. (1:30)

Everton have signed Orlando Pride forward and Scotland international Claire Emslie on a six month loan, sources have told ESPN.

Emslie signed for Orlando Pride in May 2019 and joined the squad after Scotland were knocked out of the Women's World Cup following their dramatic 3-3 draw against Argentina.

"Her ability to effectively dribble, pass and shoot with both feet, means she will keep defenders guessing about her next move and will excite our fans," Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said in a statement when she signed.

"More importantly, Claire possesses a personality that will epitomise the hardworking culture we are working daily to create at the Pride. We can't wait for Claire to join the family."

She scored Scotland's opening goal in the tournament against England, making her the first Scottish woman to score at a World Cup.

The 26-year-old spent two seasons with Manchester City from 2017 to 2019 where she scored eight goals in 31 appearances, helping City secure the Continental Cup and FA Cup during the 2018-19 season.

In November 2019, Emslie joined Melbourne City on a season-long loan. She scored four goals as Melbourne defended their W-League title.

Orlando Pride did not compete at the recently completed National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup after several members of the squad tested positive for the coronavirus.

England's Rachel Daly captained Houston Dash to the tournament title after beating the Chicago Redstars 2-0 in the final.

