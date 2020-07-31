Napoli sign Nigeria forward Osimhen from Lille

Colin Udoh and Ed Dove react to Amaju Pinnick's comments Victor Osimhen can surpass Diego Maradona at Napoli. (2:06)

Napoli have completed the signing of forward Victor Osimhen from Lille, the club announced on Friday.

Sources had told ESPN that Napoli had made an offer of €70 million and were confident of landing the 21-year-old, whose desire had been to play in the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea were keen also keen on Osimhen.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced the deal with a tweet which read: "Welcome Victor."

Nigeria international Osimhen only joined Lille last summer from Charleroi for just €12m but had an excellent season in France with 13 league goals.

As well as Osimhen, Napoli are keen on Lille defender Gabriel, with a bid of €30m on the table, according to ESPN sources -- a few which meets Lille's asking price.

Brazil under-23 international Gabriel has also attracted a lot of interest, especially from England. Everton and Chelsea have both spoken to his agents but he is keen to move to Italy.