Napoli sign Nigeria forward Osimhen from Lille

Napoli have completed the signing of forward Victor Osimhen from Lille, the club announced on Friday.
Sources had told ESPN that Napoli had made an offer of €70 million and were confident of landing the 21-year-old, whose desire had been to play in the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea were keen also keen on Osimhen.
- Stream Serie A games on ESPN+
- Insider Notebook: Ole wants Sancho ASAP; City, Chelsea hunt €120m man
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced the deal with a tweet which read: "Welcome Victor."
Nigeria international Osimhen only joined Lille last summer from Charleroi for just €12m but had an excellent season in France with 13 league goals.
As well as Osimhen, Napoli are keen on Lille defender Gabriel, with a bid of €30m on the table, according to ESPN sources -- a few which meets Lille's asking price.
Brazil under-23 international Gabriel has also attracted a lot of interest, especially from England. Everton and Chelsea have both spoken to his agents but he is keen to move to Italy.